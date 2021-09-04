Scratch, win, run: Italian cops seek man who snatched ticket

AP National News

ROME (AP) — Italian police were hunting for a tobacco shop owner in Naples who allegedly ran off on a motor scooter with a customer’s “scratch and win” ticket, which had won the top prize of 500,000 euros ($580,000). Italian news reports on Saturday said a day earlier an older woman had purchased the card at her local shop. When she scratched it and saw to her amazement that she had won, she handed it to a shop employee to doublecheck. That employee then handed it to one of the owners for a final check. But news reports said he grabbed it, jumped on the scooter and fled. Police would not comment on an ongoing investigation.