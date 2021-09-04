US climber dies near summit of Bolivian Andes peak

AP National News

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian rescue workers say they have recovered the body of a U.S. climber who died at about 6,200 meters (more than 20,000 feet) altitude near the peak of the Illimani mountain. The name of the 24-year-old climber was not immediately released. Rescue worker Javier Thellaeche says death was “probably because of a pulmonary edema” rather than an accident. The man was with three guides on a three-day trek that involves spending the night near the summit of the mountain, an iconic part of the view from Bolivia’s capital. Thellaeche says more than a dozen rescuers took part in recovering the body Saturday.