Army colonel on Guinean TV says govt dissolved, borders shut

AP National News

By BOUBACAR DIALLO

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — A Guinean army colonel has gone on state television to say that President Alpha Conde’s government has been dissolved, along with the constitution. The announcement Sunday in the West African nation came after hours of heavy gunfire had erupted near the presidential palace in the capital of Conakry. Army Col. Mamadi Doumbouya also said the country’s land borders were being closed for a week. He made no mention of Conde’s whereabouts. The Defense Ministry earlier had claimed the attack on the presidential palace had been thwarted even though there were no signs of the 83-year-old leader. The colonel said “the duty of a soldier is to save the country” and added that the country had been impoverished for too long.