Man in Berlin attacks woman allegedly because she worked

BERLIN (AP) — A 29-year-old Afghan man in Germany has attacked and severely injured a 58-year-old landscape gardener who was working in a park in Berlin, allegedly because he didn’t like the fact that she was working. Police said Sunday the attack took place in the city’s Wilmersdorf district. They said a 66-year-old passerby, who tried to come to the woman’s rescue, was also severely injured. Berlin’s general state prosecutor’s office said Sunday the assailant was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Police said in a statement the suspect may suffer from a mental illness. However, prosecutors and criminal police are also investigating him on suspicion that his attack may have been motivated by Islamist ideology.