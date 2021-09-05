Shark tourism grows on Cape Cod, 3 years after attacks

AP National News

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — Cape Cod is slowly embracing its shark reputation, three summers after the popular vacation destination saw its first great white shark attacks in generations. A growing group of charter boat operators are offering shark tours in a region where whale and seal watching excursions have long been popular. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently renovated its Shark Center in Chatham. The nonprofit shark research group is also developing another waterfront outpost to offer its own shark tours and interactive exhibits of its studies of the local great white population. Shark-themed merchandisers, meanwhile, are reporting brisk businesses despite the coronavirus pandemic.