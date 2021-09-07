Evacuees plead for action: ‘We are in some kind of jail’

AP National News

By MATTHEW LEE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ROBERT BURNS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — American veterans groups and others are pleading for U.S. action on a weeklong standoff that has left hundreds of would-be evacuees from Afghanistan waiting to board charter flights out of a northern Afghan airport. The groups say several dozen Americans, along with a larger number of green card holders and family members, are among those still waiting Tuesday for permission to board pre-arranged charter flights at the Mazar-e-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan. The Biden administration says the holdup is the fault of the Taliban, but the private organizers of the flights are skeptical. One Afghan woman among the group says elderly American citizens, parents of Afghan-Americans in the U.S., are among those being blocked from boarding evacuation planes.