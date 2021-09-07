Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

AP National News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants. Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures. It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records. American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.