9/11 Day co-founders plan CNN special to generate good deeds

AP National News

BY GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

David Paine and Jay Winuk — who successfully lobbied the federal government to officially rename the day September 11 National Day of Service & Remembrance – have packed and distributed thousands of meals across the country, as well as encouraged millions to commemorate the day with volunteerism. To mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed thousands, including Winuk’s younger brother, Glenn, the 9/11 Day co-founders are expanding their efforts with a CNN special “Shine a Light” airing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11. The tribute to those affected by 9/11 will also serve as “a telethon, except instead of asking people to donate money we’re asking them to donate pledges of good deeds,” Paine said.