Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

AP National News

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

Associated Press

Larger U.S. businesses won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — it’s now federal policy, although some important details remain to be worked out. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday requiring employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. Large swaths of the private sector have already stepped in to mandate vaccinations for at least some of their employees. But the U.S. is still struggling to curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.