US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war’s end

AP National News

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the deadliest terror strike ever on U.S. soil. The milestone anniversary arrived Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the 2001 attacks: New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Former President George W. Bush is due at the Pennsylvania memorial and successor Barack Obama at ground zero. Other observances are planned around the country.