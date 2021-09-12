Kabul flag shop that started in Soviet era retools yet again

AP National News

By BERNAT ARMANGUE

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small flag shop, tucked away in the courtyard of a Kabul market, has documented Afghanistan’s turbulent history over the decades with its ever-changing merchandise. The owner says that until the Taliban takeover last month, he used to produce flags from all nations that had diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. Now the shop is filled with the white Taliban flags, emblazoned with the Muslim statement of faith. The owner said Sunday that the Taliban came to his shop and encouraged him to keep his old merchandise until the situation has stabilized.