Burkina Faso humanitarian response risks lives, agency says

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The Norwegian Refugee Council said Burkina Faso’s slow and insufficient humanitarian response to the country’s escalating attacks is forcing people to choose between violence or hunger. Surging violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State in the war-weakened West African nation has forced more than 275,000 people from their homes since April _ double those displaced in the previous seven months, according to government statistics. Yet, the agency says a lack of government capacity and a critical gap in funding is preventing aid groups from responding in time and putting civilians at greater risk.