Equipment explodes in South Florida casino; 26 injured

AP National News

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Fire suppression equipment exploded in a South Florida casino as crews performed maintenance work, causing six people to be hospitalized and 20 others to be treated at the scene. Fire officials say none of the injuries Monday morning at Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood were life-threatening. A Seminole Tribe spokesperson says contract workers were performing routine service on the building’s fire suppression system when a gas canister ruptured. Fire officials say the explosion occurred on the second floor in an area not accessible to the public, but debris flew across the casino’s main floor.