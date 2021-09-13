FDA experts among group opposing US booster shot plan

AP National News

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE

Associated Press

An international group of scientists is arguing the average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet — an opinion that highlights the intense scientific divide over the question. Two of those scientists are top U.S. vaccine regulators, raising questions about whether White House plans for booster doses are getting ahead of the government’s own experts. The group analyzed a long list of worldwide studies and concluded the shots still work well despite the extra-contagious delta variant. Their opinion piece was published Monday in The Lancet.