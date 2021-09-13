Guinea opposition leader urges junta to hold vote soon

AP National News

By BOUBACAR DIALLO

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s longtime opposition leader says he welcomes the coup that deposed President Alpha Conde. But Cellou Dalein Diallo is calling on the junta leaders to create a transitional government and a timeline for elections as soon as possible. Diallo, who had lost to Conde in the last three presidential polls, accused the deposed president of betraying his oath and creating the crisis that led to his demise. In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, Diallo stressed that the junta now must prove they took power to give it back to the people. He also called on international institutions not to sanction Guinea.