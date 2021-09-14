Police: Case of 4 found fatally shot in Wisconsin a mystery

AP National News

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four people found slain in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield had been shot and were all from Minnesota. Dunn County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday autopsies showed the two men and two women died of gunshot wounds. Authorities don’t have a suspect or motive and believe the victims were randomly brought to the cornfield. A father of one of the victims said the four were at a St. Paul bar Saturday night and they got in someone’s vehicle when they left. A 911 caller alerted deputies Sunday to the black SUV that was off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan. Sheriff’s officials said earlier there may have been a second dark-colored SUV traveling with the vehicle that was abandoned.