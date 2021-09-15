Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud

AP National News

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Defense attorneys for a prominent South Carolina lawyer say he plans to turn himself in to face charges in a plot to arrange his own death that ended with the shooter only grazing him in the head. Lawyer Jim Griffin says Alex Murdaugh plans to be in Hampton County to surrender to police Thursday and have a bond hearing. Griffin says the charges are connected to insurance fraud. State police say Murdaugh tried to arrange his death Sept. 4 so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. The State Law Enforcement Division hasn’t confirmed any arrest warrants against Murdaugh. The deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son at their home June 7 remains unsolved.