UN divided over Libya mission mandate ahead of elections

AP National News

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is divided over the mandate of the U.N. political mission in Libya less than four months before the country is scheduled to hold critical presidential and parliamentary elections. The vote is aimed at reuniting the divided oil-rich North African nation after a decade of turmoil. The dispute, voiced by the United States and Russia, led the council to extend the current mandate, which was due to expire on Wednesday, until Sept. 30 to try to resolve the differences. At issue is a dispute over recommendations in a strategic review of the mission. Libya has been wracked by chaos since 2011.