US lawyers ask British courts to tell Prince Andrew of suit

AP National News

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Attorneys representing a U.S. woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her have asked British courts to formally notify him about her lawsuit. The request came after the prince’s lawyer maintained this week that Andrew has not been properly notified of what he described as a “baseless” civil action. Britain’s High Court has accepted the request from lawyers for Virginia Giuffre to formally contact Andrew about the lawsuit in New York federal court. Giuffre maintained that Andrew abused her on multiple occasions in 2001 when she was under 18. Andrew says that never happened.