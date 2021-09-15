Van Zweden to leave New York Philharmonic after 2023-24

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaap van Zweden will leave the New York Philharmonic at the end of the 2023-24 season after six years as music director, the shortest tenure of anyone in a half-century. Van Zweden cited the coronavirus pandemic as causing him to change priorities. He informed the orchestra at the end of a rehearsal Wednesday, two days before the orchestra resumes performances after an 18-month stoppage. He says in letter to the orchestra that “much has changed because of COVID, including thoughts about my own future.” The letter was made public. The 60-year-old conductor succeeded Alan Gilbert in September 2018. His tenure will be the shortest since Pierre Boulez succeeded Leonard Bernstein and led the orchestra from 1971-77.