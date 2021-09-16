Actor L. Steven Taylor is the king behind ‘The Lion King’

AP National News

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — L. Steven Taylor got the call that would change his life in 2005: Would he like to make his Broadway debut in “The Lion King”? It was just a six-month contract but he took it. Six months has led to 16 years. Taylor restarted “The Lion King” this week as the king, Mufasa, after 18 months of silence due to the pandemic. Roars greeted him as he stood atop Pride Rock at Tuesday’s reopening. Taylor has matured in the role: He was a young father when he started in the show and now his son is off in college — studying musical theater. Taylor says the show is “home for me.”