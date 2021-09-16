Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley’s China calls

AP National News

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. general’s calls to China are coming under new scrutiny in Congress. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is seeking records related to calls from Gen. Mark Milley to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump’s presidency. Milley is the the top U.S. military officer. Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney said in a statement Thursday that they have asked for records related to the call. Milley’s spokesman has said the calls were intended to convey “reassurance” to the Chinese military and were in line with his responsibilities as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.