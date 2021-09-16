New justice minister takes over as Haiti’s instability grows

AP National News

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s new justice minister is pledging to find those responsible for high-profile killings as he spoke publicly for the first time since taking over from his predecessor fired by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who recently dismissed officials seeking to interview him as part of the investigation into the president’s slaying. Justice Minister Liszt Quitel said Thursday that he is prioritizing the killings of President Jovenel Moïse and Monferrier Dorval, head of Port-au-Prince’s Bar Association who was killed last year. Quitel also said he aims to fight gangs and reduce lengthy pretrial detentions, with thousands of people languishing in prison for years without a single hearing.