After wildfires, Europe’s Med leaders discuss climate crisis

AP National News

By ELENA BECATOROS and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Leaders and senior representatives from nine Mediterranean countries in Europe are meeting in Athens Friday for discussions focused on climate change in the wake of massive summer wildfires as well as on the crisis in Afghanistan and migration. Authorities banned demonstrations and large public gatherings across the capital for the one-day gathering, dubbed the EUMED 9, brings together the heads of government of Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece and Cyprus, and recent additions Slovenia and Croatia. Portugal is sending its foreign minister, while European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the meeting.