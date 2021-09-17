Biden faces limits of $1.9T COVID aid as some states resist

AP National News

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden entered the White House promising to stop the twin health and economic crises caused by COVID-19. But $1.9 trillion and countless initiatives later, he’s confronting the limits of what Washington can achieve when some state and local governments are unwilling or unable to step up. Six months after Congress passed the massive rescue plan, administration records show that more than $550 billion has yet to be disbursed. The sum could help provide a key economic backstop. But in some cases, it’s led to frustration as aid for renters, testing and vaccines goes unused despite mass outreach campaigns.