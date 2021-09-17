Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

AP National News

Associated Press

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port Police tweeted Friday evening that authorities spoke with his family at their request, but not with Brian Laundrie. The family says they haven’t seen Laundrie since Tuesday. He and his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito had left in July on a trip to national parks out West. She was reported missing Sept. 11 by her family and is now the subject of a nationwide search. Investigators say Laundrie had returned Sept. 1 to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.