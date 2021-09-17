Danes wants to ban some inmates from entering a romance

AP National News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark wants to ban prisoners serving a life sentence from entering a romantic relationship, adding they “should not have the opportunity to spend time in prisons dating or advertising their crimes” on social media. The move reportedly comes after Danish killer Peter Madsen engaged in a relation with a 17-year-old. In 2018, Madsen was sentenced to life in prison for killing Kim Wall, a 30-year-old reporter from Sweden in 2017 on his home-made submarine. Currently, such inmates can engage in relationships because they can be in contact with people by telephone, letters and visits. If adopted in parliament, the ban will apply during the first 10 years of a prisoner’s sentence.