Poland’s, Lithuania’s PMs to discuss migration, security

AP National News

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte is traveling to Poland for talks that include the region’s security in the face of migrant pressure on the two countries’ borders with Belarus. European Union members in the region, as well as EU leaders, say the migrant pressure is a hybrid attack by Belarus on the entire European bloc. Simonyte and Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, are to discuss ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing security on the EU’s eastern border, as well as broader issues, also linked to the situation in Afghanistan. Simonyte is also to meet with parliament speakers for talks that will include bilateral matters.