Indonesia retrieves most-wanted militant’s body from jungle

AP National News

By MOHAMMAD TAUFAN

Associated Press

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group and a follower have been taken to a police hospital for further investigation after they were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces. The military has identified them as leader Ali Kalora and another suspected member of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that has claimed several killings of police officers and minority Christians. They were killed Saturday in a mountainous part of Central Sulawesi province that’s near an extremist hotbed. The provincial police chief said two ready-to-use bombs were found in the suspects’ backpacks. He urged four other members of the militant network to surrender.