Photos show North Korea expanding uranium enrichment plant

AP National News

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Recent satellite images show North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main nuclear complex. Experts say it’s a sign North Korea is intent on producing more material to make bombs. Highly enriched uranium is one of the key ingredients for nuclear weapons. Other satellite photos last month showed signs the Yongbyon plant had resume operations to produce weapons-grade plutonium. The latest photos taken by satellite imagery company Maxar showed construction in an area adjoining the uranium enrichment plant. Experts say the expansion probably indicates North Korea plans to increase its production of weapons-grade uranium by as much as 25%. North Korea also recently conducted its first missile tests in six months amid dormant nuclear talks with the U.S.