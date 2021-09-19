Fire breaks out at Greek migrant camp, forcing evacuation

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A fire has broken out at a soon-to-be-closed migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos, forcing its evacuation. No injuries or major damage have been reported. Authorities say the fire broke out late Sunday at some abandoned buildings inside the camp and is now under control. The evacuation of the 550 migrants to an empty property near the camp’s entrance is underway. Ten unaccompanied minors will be moved overnight to a new facility on the island. The transfer of all the migrants to the new €43 million ($50 million) facility had been scheduled to begin Monday and be completed by Wednesday.