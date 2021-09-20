Cassy Joy Garcia offers a way to cook once, get 2 meals

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Some families just love leftovers. What’s easier than reheating and digging into yesterday’s meal? But that’s not Cassy Joy Garcia’s family. They’re not leftover fans. So Garcia had to get creative for her latest cookbook, which offers home chefs ways to lower stress in the kitchen by transforming one meal into two. And without turning to dreaded leftovers. She plans out two meals that usually share a protein. Then she cooks that meat, fish or poultry for one meal and sets aside extra for tomorrow’s dinner, which tastes completely different. The book is “Cook Once Dinner Fix.”