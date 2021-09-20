Greek firefighters battle wildfire at resort near Athens

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have ordered outlying parts of a coastal resort town near Athens evacuated after a large wildfire broke out in the area. Media reports say the fire that began Monday night damaged a few houses on the outskirts of Nea Makri, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of the Greek capital. No injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported. The fire service says more than 110 firefighters are struggling through the night to contain the blaze, assisted by fire trucks and volunteers. All firefighting units in the greater Athens area have been placed on alert.