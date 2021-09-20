Man charged with making threats against Dominican president

AP National News

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who authorities say made internet threats to kidnap, injure and kill Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader prior to the arrival of officials for this week’s United Nations proceedings is being held without bail after his arrest. A magistrate judge said Monday that 47-year-old Enrique Figueroa is a danger to the community. Figueroa was charged in a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court with making interstate threats and making threats against a foreign official for the alleged threats against Abinader. His court-appointed lawyer, though, says her client’s words were hollow and he never intended harm.