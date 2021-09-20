Michigan rep to fellow lawmaker: I hope ‘your car explodes’

AP National News

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who got a personal protection order against another lawmaker has filed some unflattering text messages in court. Rep. Mari Manoogian says Rep. Steve Marino called her a “parasite” and hoped that her car would explode. Marino is a Macomb County Republican, and Manoogian is an Oakland County Democrat. They had a personal relationship that ended more than a year ago. Marino was removed from House committees last week when allegations of abuse were reported to leaders. State police are investigating. Marino says he’s a victim of “character assassination.” His attorney says the text messages are being taken out of context and that they’ll challenge the protection order.