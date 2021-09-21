Gabby Petito’s boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve

AP National News

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are once again searching a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Her body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip. Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend. On Monday, the FBI removed several boxes and towed away a car from Laundrie’s parents’ home.