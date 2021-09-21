NATO leader: Allies need to stand together amid sub flap

AP National News

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — NATO’s leader is suggesting that members need to focus on “the big picture” and not allow a dispute that has enraged France to open an ongoing rift. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview Tuesday that he understands France’s disappointment over a U.S. and British deal to supply nuclear-powered subs to Australia. It had been set to buy diesel-powered subs from a French company instead. But Stoltenberg says NATO allies agree they have to stand together to address common challenges. He says he’s confident that France, the U.K. and the U.S. will figure out how to avoid turning the disagreement into a bigger problem for the alliance.