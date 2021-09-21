Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

AP National News

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Michigan woman with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter’s body was found with multiple stab wounds inside a garbage bag. Twenty-two-year-old Justine Johnson was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges. Police were called to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula last Friday after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the bag contained the body of Johnson’s daughter, Sutton Mosser. A message seeking comment on the charges was left Tuesday for Johnson’s court-appointed attorney.