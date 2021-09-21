Wray: Afghanistan unrest could inspire extremism inside US

AP National News

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top national security officials say the possibility of a 9/11-type attack has diminished over the last 20 years despite the recent Taliban victory in Afghanistan, but the unrest in Kabul could embolden U.S.-based extremists at the same time that the FBI is confronting an uptick in threats from individuals motivated by racial and political grievances. Christine Abizaid, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, testified before the Senate Homeland Security that the terrorism threat to the homeland is less “acute” than it was two decades ago. But officials are still worried about new threats from people inspired by international extremist groups.