Haitians see history of racist policies in migrant treatment

AP National News

By AARON MORRISON and ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

The images of men on horseback, appearing to use reins as whips to corral Haitian asylum seekers trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico horrified Black observers. But Haitian Americans, Black immigrant advocates and civil rights leaders say it’s just the latest in a long history of discriminatory U.S. policies and of indignities faced by Black people. Haitians, in particular, are granted asylum at the lowest rate of any nationality with consistently high numbers of asylum seekers, according to an analysis of data by The Associated Press. Advocates say disparate treatment is evidence of the need for sweeping changes to immigration and enforcement policies.