Driver involved in Boston rail crash now facing charges

AP National News

BOSTON (AP) — The operator of a light rail train that crashed into the rear of another train on the Boston area’s public transit system now faces criminal charges. The July crash sent more than two dozen people to the hospital with minor injuries. The Boston Globe cites court records in reporting Thursday that Owen Turner is charged with gross negligence of a person in control of a train and gross negligence of a person having care of a common carrier. Turner declined to comment to the newspaper. According to court records, Turner told police that he received a signal indicating he was cleared to proceed but that “he does not remember anything” before impact.