Texas migrant camp empty, Haitians await word on their fate

AP National News

By MARÍA VERZA and JUAN LOZANO

Associated Press

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Federal and local officials say an encampment in a Texas border town where thousands of Haitian migrants gathered in recent days is now empty. It’s a stark departure from crowded conditions just days earlier, when almost 15,000 people huddled in makeshift shelters hoping for the chance to seek asylum. The Department of Homeland Security plans to continue flights to Haiti throughout the weekend, ignoring criticism from Democratic lawmakers and human rights groups who say Haitian migrants are being sent back to a troubled country that some left more than a decade ago.