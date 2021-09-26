Judge will consider ending restrictions for John Hinckley

AP National News

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

A hearing is set to begin to consider whether the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan should be freed from restrictions he’s been living under. John Hinckley Jr. is now 66. He moved from a Washington hospital to Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2016. A federal judge has required doctors to oversee his medication and therapy. He can’t have a gun. And he can’t travel far without informing his doctors. A court hearing is set to begin Monday. Hinckley’s attorney says he no longer poses a threat. The U.S. government has opposed ending restrictions. Hinckley was 25 when he shot and wounded Reagan. Jurors found him not guilty by reason of insanity.