Swiss seen approving same-sex marriage in referendum

AP National News

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss voters appear to have decided by a clear margin to allow same-sex couples to marry. A projection by the gfs.bern polling agency for Switzerland’s public broadcasters showed the measure passing by 64% to 36% in a national referendum on Sunday. Switzerland’s parliament and the governing Federal Council supported the “Marriage for All” measure, and pre-referendum polls showed solid backing. Switzerland has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007. Most countries in Western Europe already recognize same-sex marriage, while most of those in central and Eastern Europe don’t allow wedlock involving two men or two women.