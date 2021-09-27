US Rep. Karen Bass enters race for Los Angeles mayor

AP National News

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has entered next year’s race for Los Angeles mayor, shaking up the field seeking to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti. She’s promising to take on the homeless crisis, lamenting that 40,000 people sleep on city streets every night. Her candidacy announced Monday could set milestones as the city’s first female and second Black mayor. Bass was on President Joe Biden’s short list when he was considering a vice presidential pick. Her announcement was expected. Last week, a person with knowledge of Bass’ plans who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity said she would run.