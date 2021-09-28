France, Greece sign defense deal; Athens to buy 3 warships

AP National News

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France and Greece have announced a major, multibillion-euro defense deal including Athens’ decision to buy three French warships. French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a defense and security strategic partnership in a joint news conference in Paris. Greece will purchase three French frigates to be build by Naval Group in Lorient, in western France, Macron said. The deal includes an option for the acquisition of a fourth frigate, Mitsotakis added. The announcement comes at a key time for France after the loss this month of a $66 billion deal this month to sell diesel-electric submarines to Australia, which instead chose to acquire nuclear-powered submarines provided by the U.S.