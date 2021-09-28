Latin Grammys: Camilo is top contender with 10 nominations

AP National News

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Camilo won his first Latin Grammy Award last year and could soon have many more in his hands. The Colombian singer-songwriter of hits like “Tutu” and “Favorito” received a leading 10 nominations Tuesday, including song of the year and record of the year, for “Vida de Rico,” and album of the year for “Mis Manos” (My Hands). Camilo competes twice in the record of the year and song of the year categories. Dominican maestro Juan Luis Guerra followed Camilo with six nominations. The Latin Grammy Awards gala will be aired live on Univision on Nov. 18, shortly after the “Premiere,” a livestreamed event in which most of the trophies will be handed out.