Russia opens extremism probe against Navalny and his allies

AP National News

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them of forming an extremist group and being involved in one. This is the latest in a series of steps against the Kremlin’s most ardent critic and his associates, many of whom have left Russia under threats of prosecution. Earlier this year Navalny’s organizations have been declared extremist in a court ruling that exposed their members and supporters to prosecution and potentially lengthy prison terms. Navalny himself is serving 2½-year prison sentence for violating parole over a previous conviction he says is politically motivated.