Chloe attracts the stars at outdoor eco-show in Paris

AP National News

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Before Notre Dame cathedral and with the Seine River lapping near their designer heels, actresses Gillian Anderson and Demi Moore have stepped out in style to attend Chloe’s eco-minded outdoors runway show on the Parisian Left Bank. A far cry from the huddled, indoor seating of many Paris Fashion Week shows so far, Chloe’s open air venue — on the river’s edge — gave virus-conscious fashion editors a breath of fresh air Thursday. But the show’s message also touted positivity: Being good to the environment can also be chic.