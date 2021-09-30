Expanded museum traces legacy of slavery in America

AP National News

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Equal Justice Initiative is opening an expanded museum in Alabama that focuses on the legacy of slavery in America. The Legacy Museum is a companion to the group’s well-known memorial to lynching victims. It takes visitors on a journey from the origins of the slave trade through the civil rights era to modern criminal justice issues. Bryan Stevenson, the executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, said the goal of the space is to deal honestly with history so the nation can move forward. The expanded museum opens Friday.